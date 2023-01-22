Police on the lookout for man who impregnated a minor in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh

January 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Annamayya district police are on the lookout for the accused who impregnated a 14-year-old girl student of the A.P. Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions’ Gurukul Pathasala in the district.

The victim, a student of Class IX, had given birth to a child on Saturday evening.

“The accused is a 55-year-old man known to the victim. Teams have been constituted to nab him,” the police said, and added that he would be booked under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the school principal said that the District Coordination Officer who inspected the school on Sunday to take stock of the medical facilities available for the inmates asked the staff responsible for taking care of the medical and health services of the students to explain why they could not detect the girl’s state of pregnancy for several months.

The girl was said to have joined the school in June 2022.

“As per the system prevailing, the weight of the inmates is examined regularly, and any abnormal increase is immediately reported to the parents. In this case, the girl did not show any increase in weight even in December 2022. But on January 19, a sudden weight gain was noticed, and the same was informed to the parents,” the principal said.

Both the girl and the child were safe and healthy at an area hospital, and they would soon be handed over to her parents, the principal added.