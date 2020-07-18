Police on hunt for 7 accused in gang-rape of minor

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

18 July 2020 23:27 IST

Seven persons allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl reportedly after kidnapping her on July 12 under the North Zone police limits in the city.

North Zone DSP P. Satyanarayana Rao told The Hindu, “The victim is a minor belonging to the city. On July 12, she was reportedly kidnapped by a group of seven men, who allegedly raped her in a house near Gokavaram bus stand in the city for three days before releasing her.”

“On July 16, the victim approached the Korukonda police to narrate the incident. We have launched an investigation into the incident based on the victim’s statement,” said Mr. Satyanarayana, adding the health condition of the victim was stable.

“We have identified the seven accused and a search is on for them. Cases under the POCSO Act have been registered against them,” he said.