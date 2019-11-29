Police on high alert ahead of PLGA Week

The district police are on high alert ahead of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe from December 2 to 8.

This year, the PLGA Week gains significance in view of the killing of five Maoists in September and surrender of 30 Maoists, who included a number of top cadres and hardcore militia members.

What lends more significance to it is the confirmed presence of a few top leaders such as Aruna, Chalapathi and Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region.

“We have information that a few senior leaders are present in the AOB region and they may be planning some disruptive activity in the Agency mandals,” Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee said.

‘Action teams formed’

It is learnt that the Maoists have formed a few action teams to strike in a few areas. According to sources, the Maoists have even ramped up their strength by bringing in cadres from Chhattisgarh.

To thwart their plans, the police have intensified vehicle checking, combing operation and area domination exercise in all the sensitive nine mandals in the Agency.

“We have initiated 24/7 vehicle checking with the help of surrendered militia members, and personnel of the CRPF and the A.P. Special Police,” Assistant SP (Chintapalli) Satish Kumar said.

The police have beefed up security at all the vital installations and provided additional security to all those who are in the hit-list of the Maoists.

“These apart, dynamic check-posts are operational and frisking is being undertaken. Cordon-and-search operations are also on at all the sensitive villages,” said Mr. Babujee.

Drones deployed

The district police are also deploying drones for surveillance and have deputed mobile surveillance vehicles to ramp up the Intelligence network.

It is learnt that a number of CC cameras have been installed at the sensitive areas. Additional security is being provided at weekly shandies.

“In the past, we had seen Maoists targeting victims at the weekly shandies. They try to hold praja courts (Kangaroo courts) and kill innocent tribals after branding them as police informers,” said a senior police officer engaged in anti-Maoist operation.

“All the government officials and those in the hit-list have been alerted and told to remain watchful,” he said.

The police have also asked the contractors engaged in road and other developmental works in the Agency to suspend all operations and withdraw their men and machinery.

“We have even asked the APSRTC to suspend night halt services and remain cautious,” said Mr. Babujee.

The Maoists observe the PLGA Week to condemn the killing of three Central Committee members – Seelam Naresh, Nalla Adi Reddy and Yerramreddy Santosh Reddy – by the security forces in the Koyyuru forest in Karimnagar district in Telangana on December 2, 1999.