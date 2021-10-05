Police officials visit Durga temple, review security arrangements

VIJAYAWADA:

05 October 2021 14:13 IST

Collector Nivas tells temple authorities to speed up works.

Officials of Endowments, Revenue, Police, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Andhra Pradesh Transco and other Departments reviewed the arrangements for Dasara Utsavams, scheduled to begin from October 7 atop Indrakeeladri, on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary (Endowments) G. Vani Mohan, Collector J. Nivas, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K. Babu Rao, temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba were among those who enquired about the ongoing works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam.

The officers visited the ghat road, kalyana katta, construction of retaining wall at prasadam board, free annadanam and the prasadad counters at the temple.

Mr. Nivas directed the temple EO and the VMC Commissioner to speed up the works at the queue line, setting up of prasadam counters, drinking water and other facilities for the utsavams.

The Police Commissioner said police pickets will be arranged atop Indrakeeladri, Seetammavari Padalu, Vinayaka temple, Model Guest House, en-route the queue lines and Arjuna Veedhi.

“Besides, police pickets would be set up at bus and railway stations and at all major junctions. Special teams would monitor the situation round-the-clock,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.