Police officials visit Durga temple, discuss arrangements for Dasara festival atop Indrakeeladri

September 29, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

The police and the officials of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam reviewed the arrangements for the ensuing Dasara Utsavams.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Ajita Vajendla and Vishal Gunni visited the temple and discussed the arrangements for the festival.

Mr. Kanthi Rana visited the place where a landslip occurred recently and asked the officials to take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents. He directed the police officers to take all precautions to ensure the safety of the devotees visiting the temple during the nine-day festival.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao explained the arrangements for vehicle parking, information centres, police pickets and a control to be set up for the convenience of devotees.

Additional DCP G.V. Ramana Murthy, One Town CI R. Suresh Reddy and Endowments Department officials accompanied the officers.