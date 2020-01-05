Police officials show the way

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and ASP M. Sattibabu have adopted two slums -- Railway Station Colony and Narayanaraopeta -- in Machilipatnam. The two police officials have vowed to check the child labour and school dropout rate in the two slums.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu has said: “Majority of the children residing in the slums in Machilipatnam town are found engaged in some work and dropped out of school during the Operation Muskaan. A serious effort will be made to bring the children back to school.”

According to Mr. Ravindranath Babu, the children in the adopted slums will be under the scanner of the police personnel who would monitor their presence and school attendance on a daily basis.

“I will frequently be in touch with the parents of the children in Narayanaraopeta to persuade them to send their children to school,” says Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

Poor literacy rate

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sattibabu has said: “The railway station area has been identified as one of the Yanadi tribe habitation with poor literacy rate and there is a lack of awareness among the people about education and health. I will chalk out a plan to bring some change in their lives.”

Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha has also adopted another slum in the town.