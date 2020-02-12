Police officer’s son says he hasnot done business with govt.

With the needle of suspicion pointing at him, A. Chetan Sai Krishna, son of IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao, who has been placed under suspension, sought to clarify that he has not done any business with any government till now.

He said that he was forced to ”declare the facts” as his father was a government servant having certain limitations in speaking out. “Being a victim of (a) politically motivated disinformation campaign and mudslinging, I’m making a request to stop dragging my name on to the streets. Otherwise, I have no option but to seek legal remedies for defamation,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Krishna said that he never used his father or his office for any business activity or financial gain. He said he had not done any business with any government or government organisation, either in Andhra Pradesh or any other State in India, until now. Neither did he participate in any government-related tenders till today. All the business activities had been in the private sector, he said.

Mr. Krishna said he graduated in engineering in the U.S. and worked in California for three years before returning to India in 2017. Stating that he was born and brought up in Hyderabad, he said he was native of Andhra Pradesh.

Though Hyderabad was more suitable for the initial business idea, Vijayawada was chosen to start the business expecting better opportunities and growth in the new State, even with the expected delay. And also wanted to be nearer to the family, he said.

Mr. Krishna said he registered a start-up in May 2017 and started to work. Since then, launched many startups till October 2019, having partners in some of them. None of them was a shell company. “Some of them did not do well due to lack of opportunities and lack of time on my part.” That’s the nature of startups — some of them don’t progress, some don’t succeed. “I have been filing statutory returns,” he added.