Police officers pay last respects to woman SI

31 August 2021 01:09 IST

Bhavani allegedly ended life during training at Police Training College

Police personnel of East Godavari and Krishna districts paid their last respects to sub-inspector K. Bhavani (25), who died under suspicious circumstances, at her native village in Salempalem village in the district on Monday.

Bhavani, attached to Sakhinetipalli police station in East Godavari district, allegedly committed suicide at Vizianagaram Police Training College on Sunday, while undergoing in-service training.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said the SI worked well in Razole and Sakhinetipalli stations and the incident was very unfortunate. The department would look after the welfare of the bereaved family, he said.

Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said Bhavani came to the position with hard work and expressed condolences to her family members. Other police officers visited Salempalem village and consoled her family members.

A pall of gloom descended on the village when the SI’s body was brought there from Vizianagaram on Monday. “Bhavani’s mother, Nageswaramma, brought up her children by doing agriculture work. The SI used to encourage the youth to study and rise to good positions,” said Ramakrishna, a resident.

“The SI’s mother and grandparents depended on Bhavani. She was active in service activities for the last two years, and helped the villagers in providing treatment in hospitals and extending financial support to poor students,” said a woman Lakshmi.