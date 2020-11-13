Police officer’s gesture

Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy interacting with a special needs child at PASS Manovikas in Tirupati on Friday.

TIRUPATI

13 November 2020 23:41 IST

In a noble gesture, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy spent Deepavali eve with the inmates of PASS Manovikas, a home for destitute persons and children with special needs.

He donated rice bags, fruits, snacks and festival gifts to the inmates, apart from presenting a cheque for ₹25,000 to the organisers. He expressed joy over spending the festival with people who required support the most. Mr. Reddy has made it a practice of working towards rehabilitation of homeless youngsters by giving them baths and gifting them clothes to wear.

Advertising

Advertising