Andhra Pradesh

Police officer’s gesture

Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy interacting with a special needs child at PASS Manovikas in Tirupati on Friday.  

In a noble gesture, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy spent Deepavali eve with the inmates of PASS Manovikas, a home for destitute persons and children with special needs.

He donated rice bags, fruits, snacks and festival gifts to the inmates, apart from presenting a cheque for ₹25,000 to the organisers. He expressed joy over spending the festival with people who required support the most. Mr. Reddy has made it a practice of working towards rehabilitation of homeless youngsters by giving them baths and gifting them clothes to wear.

