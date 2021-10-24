Police officers condemn TDP leaders’ comments on DGP

VIJAYAWADA

24 October 2021 00:27 IST

‘Insulting the police force during the martyrs’ commemoration week unfortunate’

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) have condemned the comments of TDP national president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu on Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang and other officers.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the members said it was unfortunate that the police officers were insulted and humiliated during the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week.

Thousands of police personnel had laid down their lives in the line of duty while countering the Maoist attacks, guarding the VIPs, fighting COVID-19 and fighting the anti-social elements, smugglers and criminals, said APPOA State president J. Srinivas Rao.

Instead of recalling the sacrifices made by the police martyrs, the TDP leaders had made objectionable comments on the DGP, said association honorary president N. Chandrashekar and adviser Y. Sri Hari.

Association Vijayawada unit president M. Somaiah criticised the TDP cadre for “attacking” police officer G. Sakru Naik, who was on spotter duty, at the TDP State office, and appealed to the opposition party leaders to participate in the commemoration week and pay tributes to those who had sacrificed their lives for the maintenance of law and order.

Association general secretary Md. Mastan Vali demanded that Mr. Naidu and other leaders tender an unconditional apology to the police officers. He also appealed to them not to target the duty-bound police force.