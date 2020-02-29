Police Officers’ Assn. flays Naidu, Lokesh remarks

VIJAYAWADA

29 February 2020 00:09 IST

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA), Amaravati, condemned the comments of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Association State president Janakula Srinivasa Rao and general secretary Md. Mastan Khan, in a statement issued on Friday, strongly objected to Mr. Naidu’s comments against the on-duty police personnel at the latter’s convoy in Visakhapatnam.

“The former Chief Minister made insulting comments on police officers. This is not the first time that Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh made insulting remarks against the police personnel,” said APPOA honorary adviser Y. Sri Hari and Vijayawada city president M. Somaiah.

The association leaders demanded that the TDP president and Mr. Lokesh withdraw their comments and stop threatening police in the State.