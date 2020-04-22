Police officer turns Samaritan, distributes food, essentials

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Central Zone, P. Nagaraja Reddy served food to more than 1,000 migrant labourers during the lockdown period.

Apart from implementing the lockdown, the ACP was seen distributing groceries to the poor and needy, and food packets to the homeless and migrant labourers who were trekking on the highway.

Mr. Reddy supplied masks, sanitisers, soaps and clothes to the migrants and asked them to follow the lockdown protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The officer was seen carrying dignity kits, groceries and food packets in his vehicle during patrolling on Wednesday.

“I am a police officer and a human being too. I was pained on seeing the hardships of the migrants, homeless and the poor, and decided to extend some help to them. Many people are suffering from hunger during the lockdown,” the ACP said while packing food packets at his office.

The officer also distributed groceries and essential goods to the purohits, home guards and petty vendors at different temples and junctions.

“I request the youth not to celebrate birthdays and other parties and help the needy during the pandemic. Lakhs of people are finding it hard to have a meal a day,” the ACP said and appealed to the residents to feed the cattle and stray dogs during the lockdown.