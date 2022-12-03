Police officer sent back to Police Headquarters

December 03, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas

An Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP), attached to NTR District Police Commissionerate, who was facing corruption allegations, was repatriated to the AP Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri, on Saturday.

Based on the preliminary inquiry conducted by top police officials on the alleged irregularities in the activities of a money circulation scheme, which was under investigation, the officer was reportedly surrendered to the DGP’s office. The ADCP was also facing allegations over raids on massage centres in the Commissionerate, which were conducted a few days ago.

The officer was also facing allegations on involvement of misuse of funds in a cooperative society in Krishna district. Officials conducted inquiry into the swindling of money and took action against the society president and few others in the case.

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party was supporting the organisers of the money circulation scheme, who allegedly collected more than ₹200 crore from depositors.

The TDP leaders alleged that irregularities had taken place in investigation of the multi-crore scam, which spread its activities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

The NTR District Police Commissionerate officials arrested about six persons in the money circulation racket, and further investigation is on.

