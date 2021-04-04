Police officer scales yet another summit

G.R. Radhika has conquered several peaks, including Mt. Everest

G.R. Radhika, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crimes APCID, added another feather to her cap by climbing a lofty peak in the Himalayas in Nepal.

Crossing deep crevasses and braving heavy winds, Ms. Radhika climbed up to a height of 6,080 m of the 6,189-m tall Imja Tse, also known as Island Peak, before being forced to retreat due to treacherous weather conditions.

This was Ms. Radhika’s first Himalayan climb in Nepal.

“Due to melting of snow below the summit’s ridge, lack of fixed ropes and heavy rock fall, climbers are unable to reach the summit this season. I profoundly thank AP Police, APCID, my family members and friends for supporting me in my quest to climb Island Peak,” Ms. Radhika said.

Ms. Radhika is a 2007 batch Group-1 police officer of Andhra Pradesh.

She is an avid mountaineer who has scaled summits of prominence in India and abroad. She has already climbed Mt. Everest, and has scaled six summits in six continents in pursuit of her Seven Summits challenge that involves climbing the highest peak in each of the seven continents.

Hailing from Anantapur, Ms. Radhika completed in her graduation in Kadapa district and completed her post-graduation in English from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati in 1998.

Before joining the police force, Ms. Radhika worked as a lecturer at a government college.

Her accomplishments include scaling of Mt. Golep Kangri (5,995 m) in Ladakh in 2013, Mt. Menthosa (6443) m in Himachal Pradesh in July 2014, Mt. Everest in 2016 and Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,895 m), the highest peak in the African continent.