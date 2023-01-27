ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer K.S. Vyas, shot dead by Naxals in 1993, remembered on death anniversary

January 27, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The IPS officer was instrumental in the formation of Greyhounds, the elite anti-Naxal force

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Sathi Babu paying tributes to former DIG K.S. Vyas on the occasion of his death anniversary, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Rich tributes were paid to former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.S. Vyas on the occasion of his 30 th death anniversary on Friday.

Mr. Vyas, a 1974-batch IPS officer, was shot dead by suspected People’s War Naxalites (PWG), on January 27, 1993, at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

The officer was instrumental in the formation of Greyhounds, the elite anti-Naxal force, in the then undivided State of Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Administration) Moka Sathibabu garlanded a bust of the police officer at Vyas Complex, on MG Road. Later, police officers recalled the services of the former DIG and observed silence in his memory, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said.

Headquarters Additional DCP K. Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chenchi Reddy, and members of the A.P. Police Officers Association were among those who paid homage to Vyas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US