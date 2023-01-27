HamberMenu
Police officer K.S. Vyas, shot dead by Naxals in 1993, remembered on death anniversary

The IPS officer was instrumental in the formation of Greyhounds, the elite anti-Naxal force

January 27, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Rich tributes were paid to former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.S. Vyas on the occasion of his 30 th death anniversary on Friday.

Mr. Vyas, a 1974-batch IPS officer, was shot dead by suspected People’s War Naxalites (PWG), on January 27, 1993, at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

The officer was instrumental in the formation of Greyhounds, the elite anti-Naxal force, in the then undivided State of Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Administration) Moka Sathibabu garlanded a bust of the police officer at Vyas Complex, on MG Road. Later, police officers recalled the services of the former DIG and observed silence in his memory, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said.

Headquarters Additional DCP K. Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chenchi Reddy, and members of the A.P. Police Officers Association were among those who paid homage to Vyas.

