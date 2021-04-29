Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 29 April 2021 17:56 IST
Police officer dies of COVID
Updated: 29 April 2021 18:35 IST
Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Ram Prasad (50) reportedly died of COVID-19, on Thursday. He was a native of Kaviti village in Srikakulam district.
He is survided by wife T. Santhi Sudha, daughter Nikitha and son Nikhil Bharadwaja.
A 2007 batch Group-I officer, Mr. Ram Prasad worked as the Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO), Rajamahendravaram, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), in Vijayawada.
Police officers of different cadres mourned the demise of the SP and expressed condolences to his family members.
