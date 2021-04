Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Ram Prasad (50) reportedly died of COVID-19, on Thursday. He was a native of Kaviti village in Srikakulam district.

A 2007 batch Group-I officer, Mr. Ram Prasad worked as the Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO), Rajamahendravaram, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), in Vijayawada.

Police officers of different cadres mourned the demise of the SP and expressed condolences to his family members.