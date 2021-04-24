Police officer contributes to free vaccine drive

GUNTUR

24 April 2021 23:24 IST

Additional Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, P.V. Sunil Kumar has said that he is contributing a month’s salary to the initiative of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch a free vaccination programme for all persons aged above 18.

In a note, Mr. Kumar said that he had decided to contribute his one month’s gross salary amounting to ₹3.08 lakh, as a social responsibility.

The free vaccination programme would save millions of lives, he said.

