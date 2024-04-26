ADVERTISEMENT

Police observer inspects strongrooms in Kadapa district

April 26, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Police observer Arjit Sen Thakur inspecting the strongroom housed inside Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday.

Police observer for Kadapa district Arjit Sen Thakur on Friday inspected the strongrooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be stored after the elections.

Mr. Arjit visited the strongroom housed at Ambedkar Gurukul School in Kamalapuram and obtained details regarding entry and exit points of the building. In Kadapa, he visited Government Arts College and inspected the strongroom inside. He directed the police personnel on duty to ensure proper surveillance around the building.

Meanwhile, police personnel, under the instructions of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, took out a flag march in Tallamapuram under Proddatur rural police limits, which has been marked as ‘critical’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US