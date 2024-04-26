GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Police observer inspects strongrooms in Kadapa district

April 26, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Police observer Arjit Sen Thakur inspecting the strongroom housed inside Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday.

Police observer Arjit Sen Thakur inspecting the strongroom housed inside Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday.

Police observer for Kadapa district Arjit Sen Thakur on Friday inspected the strongrooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be stored after the elections.

Mr. Arjit visited the strongroom housed at Ambedkar Gurukul School in Kamalapuram and obtained details regarding entry and exit points of the building. In Kadapa, he visited Government Arts College and inspected the strongroom inside. He directed the police personnel on duty to ensure proper surveillance around the building.

Meanwhile, police personnel, under the instructions of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, took out a flag march in Tallamapuram under Proddatur rural police limits, which has been marked as ‘critical’.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.