Police observer inspects strongrooms in Kadapa district

April 26, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KADAPA

Police observer for Kadapa district Arjit Sen Thakur on Friday inspected the strongrooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be stored after the elections.

Mr. Arjit visited the strongroom housed at Ambedkar Gurukul School in Kamalapuram and obtained details regarding entry and exit points of the building. In Kadapa, he visited Government Arts College and inspected the strongroom inside. He directed the police personnel on duty to ensure proper surveillance around the building.

Meanwhile, police personnel, under the instructions of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, took out a flag march in Tallamapuram under Proddatur rural police limits, which has been marked as ‘critical’.