Police observe ‘No Accident Day’ in East Godavari

Signboards placed in accident-prone areas, awareness campaign held for drivers

The East Godavari police on Saturday conducted a ‘No Accident Day’ campaign. They erected signboards at the black spots and accident-prone areas across the district to prevent fatalities on the roads.

SP M. Ravindranath Babu said the initiative was aimed at creating awareness among drivers on road safety.

“Our personnel stood at the black spots and accident-prone areas for 12 hours to alert drivers on the dangers and create awareness on road safety among them,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

“We are attempting to gain public support to practice road safety initiatives and prevent fatalities in road accidents,” the SP said.

The police claimed that the district did not witness any road fatality on the day.

The personnel presented flowers to the drivers who wore helmets and fastened seat belts. They appealed to the drivers of heavy vehicles to stop for a moment and wash their faces before proceeding again on the national highways.

Special drive

Meanwhile, the police registered cases against 1,352 persons for drinking liquor in public places and seized 141 vehicles in the past week.

“We appeal to the citizens of Kakinada to inform the police about people drinking liquor in pubic places and help check the menace,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.