‘Police notices to TDP leaders a violation of fundamental rights’

VIJAYAWADA

18 December 2020 23:55 IST

Even the British had permitted peaceful protests, Naidu tells DGP

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday termed the notices issued by the police barring the party leaders from taking part in the Amaravati agitation on Thursday as a violation of the fundamental rights.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police, Mr. Naidu said the police should protect the right of the citizens and the Opposition leaders to express their dissent.

The police notices were in violation of Article 19(1)(A), 19(1)(B) and 19 (1)(D) of the Constitution, which provided freedom of speech and peaceful assembly of people, Mr. Naidu said.

“Even under the British rule, peaceful protests were permitted. Our freedom fighters used those rights to achieve Independence. Instead of using all energy to suppress the democratic protests of the people, the DGP should focus on maintenance of law and order in the State. Unlawful notices have been issued to over 600 TDP leaders and activists,” Mr. Naidu said in his letter.

Ever since the YSRCP came to power in the State, fundamental rights were being denied, he alleged.

Hallmarks of democracy

“Law and order has deteriorated over the months. A few police personnel are solely focusing on suppression of rights rather than prevention of crimes and atrocities. They are forgetting the fact that protest and dissent are the hallmarks of a vibrant democracy,” the TDP president observed.

Mr. Naidu further said that the government that had come to power through a democratic process of election was now attacking those democratic foundations. “Some police officials are colluding with the YSRCP leaders to stifle the voices of people,” he alleged.

“It is the bounden duty of the police to safeguard the fundamental rights of the people in letter and spirit,” he said.