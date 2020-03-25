Police move in to impose lockdown in Guntur

Desolate roads, men in khaki patrolling the streets and a handful of commuters. Day Two of the lockdown witnessed a near shutdown of the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the police began to barricade roads, deploy more personnel, the lockdown had people confined to their homes.

All commercial establishments, shops, educational institutions remained closed. Banks functioned with skeletal staff till 2 p.m. and fuel stations also operated with skeletal staff.

The day began on a brisk note with people lining up before the markets to buy vegatables, milk and other essential commodities. By 7 a.m., the police were on the streets asking people not to venture further.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said prohibitory orders would be in place under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C until further orders. The Guntur Urban Police erected check-posts at major points. Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna said that 123 persons had been booked under Section 188 IPC, 107 autos were seized and 14 cases were registered against those violating prohibitory orders. The police seized 298 two wheelers, 66 autos and four cars.

The police appealed to the people to complete their chores between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and said that all shops should be closed by 8 p.m. The police also said that it was illegal for any one to travel in groups in cars. The police also directed all lodge owners to close down their establishments until further orders.