Andhra Pradesh: Police moot ‘crime-free Chittoor’ with command control centres

They will serve as an effective deterrent tool, says SP

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Police Command Control Centre’ with advanced surveillance features in Nagari town, 60 km from here.

The SP said that the main objective of setting up the centre in Nagari was to rid the district of crime.

“The facility in Nagari will assist the police personnel in effectively carrying out surveillance and detecting the movement of inter-State gangs involved in a plethora of crimes such as chain-snatchings, house burglaries, and smuggling activities. As many as 48 CCTV cameras will be installed at 15 junctions covering a distance of 13.5 km in Nagari town, border areas, and highways connected to Tamil Nadu,” the SP said.

"The cameras are equipped with night-vision and are useful as a crime deterrent. Every movement is monitored by these 48 cameras which are linked to the command control centre. Special focus would be on busy areas, business complexes, and places of worship. They will also be handy during bandobast duties. The movement of suspects can be monitored closely by CCTV cameras in problematic areas of the town and areas where frequent clashes occur. Digital surveillance would also help us act swiftly during times of road mishaps. The cameras can also be used to monitor the movement of suspicious vehicles on highways," the official said.

The SP said that similar facilities would come up in Palamaner, Punganur, and Kuppam soon.

The SP thanked the donors for coming forward to install CCTV cameras across the city and felicitated them. After the programme, the SP spoke to women's groups about the importance of the Disha App.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy, Deputy SP (Special Branch) V. Srinivasa Reddy, and senior police personnel from Nagari Urban, Rural, and Karveti Nagaram circles took part in the event.