Police, Maoists exchange fire in Vizag Agency

An exchange of fire between the security forces comprising the Special Police Party of the Visakhapatnam district and the CRPF, and the Maoists took place near Mandapalle village, a village bordering Koyyuru and GK Veedhi, in Visakhapatnam Agency on Monday.

It it learnt that about 15 to 20 hardcore cadres from the East Division of the Maoist, including some senior leaders such as Aruna, Chalapathi, Suresh and Jagan, were present at the site.

No casualties

The combing party comprising men from the CRPF and Andhra Pradesh Special Police, chanced upon the Maoist group and following which, there was an exchange of fire, but no casualties were reported from either side.

The police party recovered some Maoist literature, a couple of kit bags, about 10 tiffin carriers, wire bundles and two radios.

According to the Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee, no bodies were found at the site, but it is hard to know if some Maoists were wounded.

Radio sets

The presence of radio sets prove that they were trying to intercept the communication of the security forces.

“This has been an old technique of the Maoists to use radios to try to intercept our communication and that is why we use scramblers to distort our communication for interceptors,” said a senior police officer.