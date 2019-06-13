Police, Maoists exchange fire in Vizag Agency

An exchange of fire (EoF) between the security forces, comprising the elite anti-Naxal force of Andhra Pradesh the Greyhounds and Special Police Party, and the Maoists took place late on Tuesday night under Sileru Police Station limits, in the Visakhapatnam- East Godavari border region.

The EoF reportedly lasted for about 30 to 40 minutes, and it is learnt that there was no casualties on both the sides.

According to the Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam, Attada Babujee, the security forces were on routine combing operation in the area and the Maoists on sighting them opened fire. “There were about 15 to 20 Maoists and after the EoF, they fled under the cover of darkness and thick forest,” he said.

It is also learnt that Galikonda Area Committee chief Naveen was reportedly present in the group and escaped by a whisker.

The police recovered three .303 Lee Enfield rifles, two landmines and about 15 kit bags. Sources in the police say that Naveen, who heads the Galikonda Area Committee, has been trying hard to revive the Maoist movement in Agency area of Visakhapatnam- East Godavari border and was spotted a few times in the region, in the last few months.