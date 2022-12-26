Police make a bonfire of over a tonne of seized ganja in Tirupati

December 26, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The police department on Monday destroyed 1,174 kg of ganja, worth ₹1.17 crore, seized during raids conducted in the past across the Tirupati Urban district, by burning them at an open place near Gajulamandyam.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy said special teams had been formed to nab the persons involved in ganja smuggling, in a bid to stamp out the activity from the district, besides taking measures to conduct counselling in schools against the consumption of psychotropic substances.

“Village-level meetings are also being conducted under ‘Operation Parivartana’ to bring a change in the mindset of the people,” Mr. Parameswara Reddy said. He expressed pain over anti-social elements viewing it merely as an income source, without delving deep into its impact on the future generations.

The ganja seized in the past under Tirupati, Tirumala, Srikalahasti, Puttur, Satyavedu, Pakala, Gudur, Vakadu, Sullurpeta, Naidupeta, Venkatagiri and BV Palem check-posts was destroyed in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Sri Latha, District Special Enforcement Officer (Chittoor) Madhumohan Rao, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Joint Director A. Rajendra (Tirupati) and other officials.