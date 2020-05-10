Andhra Pradesh

Police lock houses at RR Venkatapuram to prevent thefts

Precautionary measure: Policemen lock 350 homes at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Precautionary measure: Policemen lock 350 homes at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Following gas leak, many fled homes leaving them open

In order to prevent thefts, the city police have locked around 300 houses in RR Venkatapuram and its surrounding areas from where the residents had fled to protect their lives leaving their homes unlocked following the gas leak at LG Polymers.

The residents had breathing issues as a thick fog engulfed the area, causing irritation in their eyes. In order to save themselves, they just ran carrying their children. Taking note of this, police arranged locks for the houses left open in RR Venkatapuram, Venkatadrinagar, SC Colony, BC Colony, Vuda Colony, Tailors Colony, Ajantha Park, Nandamuri Nagar, Janatha Colony, Padmanabha Nagar, Kamparapalem and Ganesh Colony.

“Most of the families have lost their mental peace and happiness due to the gas leak. We wanted to make sure that they are not financially affected now due to thefts (property loss). So, following instructions from Commissioner of Police R.K Meena, we purchased over 300 locks and locked all houses left open by the residents who fled,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao.

Burden eases

Mr. Penta Rao said earlier they had to deploy nearly 20 beat police teams at RR Venkatapuram and surrounding areas where people evacuated houses under Gopalapatnam limits. “After locking the houses, we are now able to reduce the teams. At present, 17 beat police teams are going in day and night.

