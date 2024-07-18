Police launch search for missing Narsapuram MPDO

The Krishna district police have launched a search for Narsapuram Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Mandava Venkataramana Rao, who has been missing since July 15.

Mr. Venkataramana Rao left home on July 15, allegedly unable to bear the harassment by some political leaders.

During the inquiry, the police learnt that the MPDO purchased a ticket at Machilipatnam railway station for Vijayawada on July 16. He travelled from Machilipatnam to Madhuranagar railway station. He reportedly walked towards a canal, the police said.

People may share any information about the MPDO with the Penamaluru police by dialling the phone numbers 9951746017 (police station) or 9959510761 (SI) or 9490619468 (Penamaluru Circle Inspector), the police said.