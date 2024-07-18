GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police launch search for missing Narsapuram MPDO

Mandava Venkataramana Rao boarded a train at Machilipatnam railway station on July 16, say police

Published - July 18, 2024 06:04 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Krishna district police have launched a search for Narsapuram Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Mandava Venkataramana Rao, who has been missing since July 15.

Mr. Venkataramana Rao left home on July 15, allegedly unable to bear the harassment by some political leaders.

During the inquiry, the police learnt that the MPDO purchased a ticket at Machilipatnam railway station for Vijayawada on July 16. He travelled from Machilipatnam to Madhuranagar railway station. He reportedly walked towards a canal, the police said.

People may share any information about the MPDO with the Penamaluru police by dialling the phone numbers 9951746017 (police station) or 9959510761 (SI) or 9490619468 (Penamaluru Circle Inspector), the police said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / missing person

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.