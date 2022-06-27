Police launch search for missing CI
CCTV footage shows him going on a two-wheeler
A CI attached to the Machilipatnam Traffic Police, Bala Rajaji, has been missing for the last five days. He had not been attending duty for a few days, said the police.
Rajaji’s family members lodged a complaint with the Machilipatnam police.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Masum Basha said that in the CCTV footages, the CI was seen going on a two-wheeler and his mobile phone was switched off.
Police were trying to find out the whereabouts of the officer, Mr. Basha said.
