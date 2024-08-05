Police launch search for man charged in child sexual abuse case

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by an unidentified person in Nuzvid Rural mandal in Eluru district on Sunday midnight. The girl was studying in an anganwadi centre in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbours who noticed the girl weeping in the street rescued her and handed her over to her parents. Locals said the accused kidnapped the girl around 12 a.m. while she was asleep in front of the house along with her grandmother. “The miscreant abandoned the girl in a nearby orchard and fled into the dark,” a villager said.

The accused took the ornaments from the girl and escaped. The victim was admitted to a hospital, which referred her to Vijayawada for better treatment.

Information and Public Relations Minister, Kolusu Parthasarathy, who enquired into the incident on Monday, expressed concern and directed the Eluru Collector and Superintendent of Police to respond immediately.

The Minister directed the officials to ensure better medical treatment for the girl and arrest the accused immediately. The police registered a case and search is on for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.