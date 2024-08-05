GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police launch search for man charged in child sexual abuse case

Accused allegedly abducted the victim while she was sleeping next to her grandmother in front of her house

Published - August 05, 2024 06:23 pm IST - NUZVID (ELURU DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by an unidentified person in Nuzvid Rural mandal in Eluru district on Sunday midnight. The girl was studying in an anganwadi centre in the village.

Neighbours who noticed the girl weeping in the street rescued her and handed her over to her parents. Locals said the accused kidnapped the girl around 12 a.m. while she was asleep in front of the house along with her grandmother. “The miscreant abandoned the girl in a nearby orchard and fled into the dark,” a villager said.

The accused took the ornaments from the girl and escaped. The victim was admitted to a hospital, which referred her to Vijayawada for better treatment.

Information and Public Relations Minister, Kolusu Parthasarathy, who enquired into the incident on Monday, expressed concern and directed the Eluru Collector and Superintendent of Police to respond immediately.

The Minister directed the officials to ensure better medical treatment for the girl and arrest the accused immediately. The police registered a case and search is on for the accused.

