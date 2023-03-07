Police launch ‘Sankalpam’ to make educational institutes drugs-free in Bapatla district

March 07, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal and his Prakasam counterpart Malika Garg have launched ‘Sankalpam’, an awareness programme on drug menace with the slogan of ‘Fight against drugs’.

As a part of the initiative, the Police Department is awarding a ‘drug awareness institute’ certificate after holding the programme. A quiz is also being organised for students.

“The initiative is aimed at creating awareness among students to make the district drug-free,” said Mr. Jindal, in a statement, on Tuesday.

Mr. Jindal, along with Ms. Garg, launched ‘Sankalpam’ programme at Bapatla Agriculture College on March 6. The programme will be launched in all the major educational institutes in both the districts in a phased manner, they said.

As a part of the initiatives, videos explaining the ill-effects of drug addiction were screened. Both the SPs advised the students to stray away from drugs.

Mr. Jindal gave a slogan to the students ‘Be smart - don’t start’ against the drugs.

Helplines

He said the Police Department has launched many measures to check drug addiction and sought the cooperation of the youth to achieve the goal. He suggested the students must alert the police if they have any information on the sale or use of drugs. He advsied them to contact the police by dialling the helpline 8333813228, SEB toll-free number 14500 for the purpose, saying that the details of the informants would be kept confidential.

They also released a brochure on the ‘Sankalpam’ and administered a pledge to the students.

Drop box

Bapatla Agriculture College formed a committee which will meet the students once a month and inform the police if someone is known to be using drugs. A drop box was also placed on the campus for gathering complaints or information pertaining to sale or use of drugs. The college committee will manage the drop box..

The awareness posters and flexes were put up and pamphlets were distributed on the occasion. The SP presented the ‘drugs awareness institute’ certificate to the Bapatla Agriculture College.