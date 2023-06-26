Police launch rally for drug-free Chittoor

June 26, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Chittoor police on Monday organised a rally of about 1,000 students on the occasion of International Day against Drugs and Trafficking. The rally began from the Gandhi Bomma Circle and passed through the arterial junctions of the city.

Additional SP (SEB) Sri Lakshmi said they are giving top priority to educating the students about the debilitating effects of drugs, which include memory loss, breakdown of the nervous system and suicidal thoughts.

Police personnel and students raised slogans against drug use. A large number of residents too joined the rally. The SP appealed to the public to share information whenever they come across any clandestine activity. Senior police officers from the Chittoor sub-division took part in the rally.

