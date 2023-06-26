ADVERTISEMENT

Police launch rally for drug-free Chittoor

June 26, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The police said they are giving top priority to educating the students about the debilitating effects of drugs

The Hindu Bureau

The Chittoor police on Monday organised a rally of about 1,000 students on the occasion of International Day against Drugs and Trafficking. The rally began from the Gandhi Bomma Circle and passed through the arterial junctions of the city.

Additional SP (SEB) Sri Lakshmi said they are giving top priority to educating the students about the debilitating effects of drugs, which include memory loss, breakdown of the nervous system and suicidal thoughts.

Police personnel and students raised slogans against drug use. A large number of residents too joined the rally. The SP appealed to the public to share information whenever they come across any clandestine activity. Senior police officers from the Chittoor sub-division took part in the rally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US