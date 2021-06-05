Police laud voluntary organisations for COVID services

VIJAYAWADA

05 June 2021 03:02 IST

The State police on Friday felicitated representatives of various voluntary organisations rendering selfless service to the public during the COVID second wave, on Friday.

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang in a virtual meeting with the representatives of voluntary organisations from all districts hailed the services of organisations and individuals that went the extra mile to help those in need.

“The fight against COVID saw many unsung heroes. Many such heroes rose from amongst the common public and helped the COVID- affected even to an extent of ensuring a dignified last journey to the deceased. We salute the contribution of all of such selfless citizens of our country. In a small gesture on our part to recognise a few of them who showed kindness and all the values which make us humans,” Mr. Sawang said.

“The second wave also saw the loss of a large number of lives in the police department. In these circumstances, we are extremely proud of all our personnel and those who stood along with us in these tough times. We are grateful to all these organisations and persons who supported us and joined us to serve the citizens,” Mr. Sawang said.

The police recognised 46 non-government organisations, individuals and teams which have been rendering services to COVID affected people.

While a majority of them took part in the virtual conference, a few of them attended the meeting in person at the Police Headquarters. Mr. Sawang felicitated them and presented mementoes recognising their services.

The organisations recognised from Krishna and Guntur districts are SD Khaza and Friends Circle, Vijayawada Helping Hands Group, Guntur COVID Fighters Team, Amma Charitable Trust, Rudra Charitable Trust, Kismath Seva Samstha, Sree Sivalingeswara Swamy Bhatka Brunda Seva Samiti, Satyam Sival Sundaram Samajika Sevakendram and Vavila Prajwalana Samsta.