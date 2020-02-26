Police, jail staff help accused run fake certificate racket from prison

ANANTAPUR

Anantapur police arrest three more associates of Glenn Bricks

The kingpin of the ‘fake certificates racket’, who is lodged in the Guntakal Sub-Jail following his arrest on February 1, continued his operations and maintained contact with his wide network, with the help of two policemen.

Anantapur police during their investigation and interrogation of Glenn Bricks found his links to yet another gang and arrested three persons on Tuesday. The police had earlier made arrests on three occasions this month (February 1, 19 and 20) and the magnitude of the racket is getting bigger by the day, said Additional Superintendent of Police G. Ramanjaneyulu.

At a press conference here, Mr. Ramanjaneyulu said the arrested were S. Venkateswarlu, a Government Railway Police constable at Guntakal and B. Thimmappa, 32, and K. Yellappa, 32, both hailing from Guntakal.

Material seized

Among the materials seized from them were 393 fake certificates, 215 fake papers related to certificates, 138 fake seals, blank registration stamp papers, fake house site pattas, demand drafts, three two-wheelers and some holograms. The fake certificates were related to government institutions and some private institutions.

Even while lodged in the Gooty Special Jail, Glenn Bricks was in touch with his gang members through cell phones provided by the jail staff. All the call data (1,165 calls) had been recovered and details of all the persons he had contacted after his arrest were being gathered, Mr. Ramanjaneyulu said.

The matter came to light during the interrogation in the Anantapur II Town case. Glenn Bricks was accused in two other cases in Anantapur. The two mobile numbers from which the accused had talked to people outside belonged to Special Jail constables Sudhir Reddy and Phanibhushan Reddy and they allegedly received money for making that favour. Departmental action was being initiated against them, the police officer added.

Key member

Mr. Thimmappa was the driver of Mr. Glenn Bricks and had been associated with him for the past 15 years in the fake certificate operations. He was also an accused in some cases in Bellary. The 2012 batch Armed Reserve constable Venkateswarlu was in touch with Mr. Glenn Bricks for the past four years and had been assisting him in making and selling fake certificates. “He used to pass on sensitive police information to Glenn Bricks,” the Additional SP observed.

He had also passed on information related to call data of some phone numbers from the ‘Third Eye’ database of police to Mr. Glenn Bricks with the help of a Guntakal Railway IT Core Team member Shameer. K. Yellappa, the third accused, was also an accused in two other cases in 2011 and 2012 and was a very close associate of Mr. Glenn Bricks, Mr. Ramanjaneyulu said.