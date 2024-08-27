Police interrogates Kollam Gangireddy overnight in Annamayya district

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Kollam Gangireddy, an accused in the 2003 Alipiri bomb blast and international red sanders smuggling cases, was questioned by the Annamayya district police all through Monday night and was let off on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Gangireddy, a native of Railway Kodur in the district, was taken into custody by the area police in connection with a land dispute involving a movie theatre and was taken to Madanapalle on Monday night, where Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Naidu interrogated him at the Deputy SP’s office.

The SP cautioned him against getting involved in land disputes and warned of strict action if such behaviour is repeated. He was also served notices to appear before the police in any future investigations related to the multiple cases he was charged with.

Accused in the bomb blast case involving Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in 2003 and accused of smuggling large quantities of red sandalwood overseas between 2004 and 2014, Mr. Gangireddy fled the country and took refuge in Mauritius.

He was apprehended and repatriated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in 2015 and lodged in Kadapa Central jail. However, he was released during the tenure of the YSRCP government in 2019. He also faces serious allegations of coercive real estate transactions in Kadapa, Tirupati, and Chennai.