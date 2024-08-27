GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police interrogates Kollam Gangireddy overnight in Annamayya district

Let off on Tuesday morning, the YSRCP leader is served notices to appear before the police in any future investigations related to the multiple cases he faces

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Kollam Gangireddy, an accused in the 2003 Alipiri bomb blast and international red sanders smuggling cases, was questioned by the Annamayya district police all through Monday night and was let off on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Gangireddy, a native of Railway Kodur in the district, was taken into custody by the area police in connection with a land dispute involving a movie theatre and was taken to Madanapalle on Monday night, where Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Naidu interrogated him at the Deputy SP’s office.

2003 Alipiri blast accused Kollam Gangireddy in police custody

The SP cautioned him against getting involved in land disputes and warned of strict action if such behaviour is repeated. He was also served notices to appear before the police in any future investigations related to the multiple cases he was charged with.

Accused in the bomb blast case involving Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in 2003 and accused of smuggling large quantities of red sandalwood overseas between 2004 and 2014, Mr. Gangireddy fled the country and took refuge in Mauritius.

He was apprehended and repatriated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in 2015 and lodged in Kadapa Central jail. However, he was released during the tenure of the YSRCP government in 2019. He also faces serious allegations of coercive real estate transactions in Kadapa, Tirupati, and Chennai.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.