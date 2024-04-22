ADVERTISEMENT

Police intensify surveillance at border check-posts in Anantapur

April 22, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Police conducting vehicle checks at Ayyagaripalle check-post near Karnataka border in Anantapur district on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar on Monday said that police have been extensively checking the inter-state buses and private vehicles entering Anantapur district from Karnataka at the Ayyagaripalli inter-state border check-post under the Shettur Police Station limits.

Surveillance has been intensified to prevent the illegal entry of liquor, money, or freebies from the neighbouring State and anyone caught engaging in such activities would face severe consequences, the SP added.

He said that all the nomination centres in the district are kept under strict security measures ahead of the general elections, everyone is expected to follow the rules and regulations of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and action would be taken against those who fail to comply.

Counseling sessions

Mr. Bardar said that police conducted counselling sessions for rowdy sheeters at all the sub-divisions on Monday, where they were warned not to engage in any unlawful activities or riots during the elections.

Meanwhile, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional SP G. Ramakrishna visited Cheemalavagupalli, a critical polling station of Peddappur mandal, and inspected the polling arrangements there. He instructed the police to maintain law and order and to take all measures to ensure a peaceful and fair election.

