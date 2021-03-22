Police intensify search for steel plant employee

Srinivasa Rao fraudulently collected about ₹2 crore from job aspirants, say police

The city police intensified search for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employee S. Srinivasa Rao, who allegedly cheated a number of job aspirants under the pretext of providing them employment in various government organisations.

He had created a flutter by leaving a suicide note in the logbook at the end of this night shift at the wire rod mill, in the plant on Saturday morning. He had left the note stating that he would commit suicide by jumping into one of the blast furnaces in the plant, in protest against the Centre’s decision of 100% strategic sale of the VSP.

He has gone missing since then and the police after investigation has found that he had fraudulently collected about ₹2 crore from a number of job seekers.

A senior police officer said that Rao has been leading a lavish lifestyle and this indicates that he has been indulging in some fraudulent activities.

The police are also verifying the bank accounts of Rao, as some duped youth have told that they had deposited the amount in Rao’s account.

Despite an extensive search, the police are yet to make a breakthrough. The police are also examining the call data record of Rao, to get of some clues.