Police intensify search for ‘missing’ girl in Anantapur

Police have initiated an extensive search for a six-year-old girl named Pavani from Narpala mandal headquarters, who has reportedly been missing since Thursday afternoon.

According to the Narpala police, the girl informed her parents that she was going to a nearby shop to purchase some eatables around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. As she did not return home after an hour, her parents searched the vicinity. The girl’s father, Ganesh, filed a complaint with the police close to midnight.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gowthami Sali visited her home and assured the parents that Pavani would be located at the earliest. She formed special teams, which meticulously combed the district, while alerting the authorities across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states. A photograph of the girl was released for potential identification by the public.

A police official said that CCTV footage from critical junctions in Narpala and other public areas is currently under review. The investigation is considering various angles, including potential kidnapping and familial disputes. A case has been registered, and the public is urged to dial the police in case of any leads at 9490107853.