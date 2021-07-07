Police intensify search for missing boy in Veligonda forests

Over 100 personnel deployed; search taken up also in Kadapa district

Police stepped up search operation on Tuesday in the Veligonda forests to trace a four-year-old boy, who has been missing since June 30, in SPSR Nellore district.

Over 100 police personnel, deployed by District Additional Superintendent of Police P.Venkataratnam, continued the operation in the thick forests under the leadership of Atmakur DSP A.Venkateswara Rao using drone cameras and a dog squad to trace the boy, Sanju, all day.

The search for the boy, who is speech impaired and went missing from Uyyalapalli, a remote village near Kaluvoya in Nellore district, continued also in Kadapa district where over 50 villagers joined the police personnel.

Police also searched the nearby canal suspecting that he might have fallen into it and also in the neighbouring mandals, including Rapur and Venkatagiri. Investigation was taken up by the police suspecting that the boy might have been abducted.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents Dandu Bujjaiah and Varalakshmi and their relatives held special pujas for his safe and early return.

Sanju used to follow his father, who eked out a living by grazing cattle in the forests, up to the village outskirts and return home from there. On the day he went missing, it seemed that he had drifted into the deep forests unknowingly, police said.