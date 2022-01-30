Police intensify raids on illicit liquor dens in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

30 January 2022 01:14 IST

5,000 litres of jaggery wash seized in one week

The Chittoor and Puttur sub-divisions police have intensified raids on the illicit liquor brewing dens at many villages abutting the hillocks and forests in Gudipala, SR Puram, and Vedurukuppam mandals.

A majority of the places are located close to the Tamil Nadu border towards Vellore, Pallipattu, and Ponpadi. According to information, during the last one month, frequent incidents of old offenders brewing illicit liquor in large quantities with the help of the gullible villagers have come to surface in these mandals.

The Vedurukuppam police, under the Karveti Nagaram circle, had seized about 5,000 litres of jaggery wash in a week, besides destroying the utensils used for the contraband activity.

“Despite the round-the-clock surveillance at villages, the operations continue to occur. The raids would be further intensified,” said a police officer, involved in flash raids at the forest locations.

Meanwhile, the Special Enforcement Bureau personnel, in coordination with the police, have formed special teams to tackle the menace of the manufacture of the country liquor along the Chittoor-T.N. border.