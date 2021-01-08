Police intensify probe into Singarayakonda case

ONGOLE

08 January 2021 23:52 IST

They pick up several TDP leaders and a few more journalists

The police on Friday intensified investigation into the case relating to alleged spreading of disinformation that the arch of the Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple was vandalised by miscreants at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district recently.

Close on the heels of the arrest of six persons, including five journalists, the police picked up several TDP leaders and a few more journalists as part of the probe, sources in the police department said.

Collating details: SP

“We are collating all details relating to the incident going viral on the social and electronic media, and those responsible for it,” said Additional Superintendent of Police B. Ravichandra.

He saw a deeper conspiracy to bring disrepute to the government, and said none would be allowed to go scot-free.

The case related to hatching of a criminal conspiracy to allegedly cause disharmony among communities and “defame” the government through deliberate and malicious acts with a view to causing breach of peace.

Social media platforms and electronic media channels were hauled up for posting “conspiratorial posts” in connection with the incident.

‘Arrests undemocratic’

Meanwhile, TDP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N. Balaji condemned the alleged “undemocratic arrests.”

“The YSRCP government is trying to stifle the voice of the media and resorting to witch-hunt. 'In such a situation, none will come forward to share information with the police at a time when a series of temple attacks continues unabated across the State,” he opined.