Police intensify combing inAgency

The district police have intensified the combing operation and surveillance in all the 11 mandals of the Visakha Agency in view of the Martyr’s Week to be observed by the banned CPI (Maoist) from July 28 to August 3.

Speaking to The Hindu, SP, Visakhapatnam Rural, Attada Babujee, said the police had also beefed up security at all the vital installations and provided security to all the tribal leaders facing threat.

“We have also alerted the tribal youth to be watchful as Maoists have been targeting the youth who are active in the Agency area,” he added. Recently, there was a spurt of violence as the Maoists killed three youth after branding them as police informers.

Ahead of the Martyr’s Week, the Maoists had released posters at places such as G. Madugula, Munchingput, Pedabayalu and Sileru, urging the tribal people to support them.