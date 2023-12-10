HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police inspector injured in tiff with hotel employee in Kadapa

December 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A police inspector sustained injury following a tiff with an employee of a hotel in Kadapa.

Anil, who is working as an Inspector in the intelligence wing, scolded the hotel employee for moving around late in the night, and for smoking and chewing tobacco in the public place, leading to a verbal duel between both. The inspector and hotel employee also exchanged blows.

An injured Anil was shifted to Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital. No case has been registered as both the parties refrained from lodging complaints, the One Town police said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.