Police inspector injured in tiff with hotel employee in Kadapa

December 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KADAPA

A police inspector sustained injury following a tiff with an employee of a hotel in Kadapa.

Anil, who is working as an Inspector in the intelligence wing, scolded the hotel employee for moving around late in the night, and for smoking and chewing tobacco in the public place, leading to a verbal duel between both. The inspector and hotel employee also exchanged blows.

An injured Anil was shifted to Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital. No case has been registered as both the parties refrained from lodging complaints, the One Town police said.