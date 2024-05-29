GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Police inspect lodges, enquire about check-in of suspicious persons ahead of vote counting

Lodge managers should alert the police, if they notice any anti-social elements and suspicious movements of the customers, says Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi

Published - May 29, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Krishna district SP, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, verifying the ID card of a customer during an inspection in a hotel in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. DSP Md. Abdul Subhan (left) is also seen.

Krishna district SP, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, verifying the ID card of a customer during an inspection in a hotel in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. DSP Md. Abdul Subhan (left) is also seen.

With the vote counting day (June 4) nearing, police are taking steps to check criminals moving into the district. They conducted raids on hotels and lodges at various places and enquired about the check-in of suspicious persons, if any, in Krishna district. The police teams inspected lodges in Avanigadda, Gudivada, Mopidevi, Gannavaram, Kankipadu, Poranki, Penamaluru, Pedana and other places in the district.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP), Adnan Nayeem Asmi, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Md. Abdul Subhan, inspected the lodges in Machilipatnam town on Wednesday and enquired the details of the customers. He interacted with the customers and verified the details about their place of arrival, purpose of visit, days of stay, ID cards and other matters.

Maintain data

The SP directed the lodge and hotel managers to maintain data of the customers, collect their phone numbers and Aadhar cards. Every management should also keep a watch on the visitors who are meeting customers, and gather their particulars too, said Mr. Adnan Nayeem. “The lodge managers should alert the police, if they notice any anti-social elements and suspicious movements of the customers,” the SP said.

Avanigadda DSP, P. Muralidhar, said that the police teams checked lodges in Challapalli and Avanigadda and directed the owners to keep a watch on the movements of the customers, who were checking into the rooms from different places.

“The lodge owners should maintain check-in and check-out registers and submit the same to the police during inspections,” said Robertsonpet CI, Srinivas Yadav, and Special Branch Circle Inspector, Mahesh, who inspected the lodges.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.