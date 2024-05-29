Police inspect lodges, enquire about check-in of suspicious persons ahead of vote counting

With the vote counting day (June 4) nearing, police are taking steps to check criminals moving into the district. They conducted raids on hotels and lodges at various places and enquired about the check-in of suspicious persons, if any, in Krishna district. The police teams inspected lodges in Avanigadda, Gudivada, Mopidevi, Gannavaram, Kankipadu, Poranki, Penamaluru, Pedana and other places in the district.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP), Adnan Nayeem Asmi, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Md. Abdul Subhan, inspected the lodges in Machilipatnam town on Wednesday and enquired the details of the customers. He interacted with the customers and verified the details about their place of arrival, purpose of visit, days of stay, ID cards and other matters.

Maintain data

The SP directed the lodge and hotel managers to maintain data of the customers, collect their phone numbers and Aadhar cards. Every management should also keep a watch on the visitors who are meeting customers, and gather their particulars too, said Mr. Adnan Nayeem. “The lodge managers should alert the police, if they notice any anti-social elements and suspicious movements of the customers,” the SP said.

Avanigadda DSP, P. Muralidhar, said that the police teams checked lodges in Challapalli and Avanigadda and directed the owners to keep a watch on the movements of the customers, who were checking into the rooms from different places.

“The lodge owners should maintain check-in and check-out registers and submit the same to the police during inspections,” said Robertsonpet CI, Srinivas Yadav, and Special Branch Circle Inspector, Mahesh, who inspected the lodges.