Police impose traffic restrictions

Traffic restrictions will be in place in parts of the Guntur Urban Police District for the budget session of Assembly beginning July 11 at Velagapudi.

As the Chief Minister, the Cabinet Ministers and the MLAs will be taking the route passing through the villages in Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Tadikonda mandals to reach the Assembly, traffic will be restricted on the route.

SP P.H.D. Ramakrishna, who reviewed the bandobust arrangements on Wednesday, said people travelling to work or to their homes would not be put to any inconvenience.

Two shifts

The SP said two additional SPs, six DSPs, 18 CIs, 35 SIs, 63 ASIs, 408 PCs, and 10 home guards had been drafted for providing bandobust.

The police personnel would work in two shifts – from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. till the end of proceedings.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet Ministers would take the Screw Bridge route at Undavalli and passing through M.S.R. Ashram to reach Velagapudi.

The MLAs, the MLCs, the Secretaries and the Heads of Departments would pass through the Undavalli Centre, Undavalli Caves, and Penumaka, Krishnayapalem to reach Velagapudi.

The officials and staff would use the road connecting Don Bosco School at Mangalagiri, Yerrabalem, and Krishnayapalem to reach Velagapudi.

Strike teams

Hence, traffic restrictions would be placed on these routes. Traffic would be allowed via NRI Junction, Mangalagiri, and Undavalli Centre. Four mobile patrolling teams would also be in place to ensure that there was no interruption in traffic. Strike teams would also be at hand. Six check-posts were in place at Kanakadurga Varadhi, Prakasam Barrage, Kuragallu T Junction, and Tadikonda Crossroads. Communication towers were being erected at the Undavalli Caves and Penumaka.

The police also imposed Section 30 of the Police Act that prohibited meetings and mass agitations in the police district limits.