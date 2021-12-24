Police impose traffic restrictions for Bhavanis’ Deeksha Viramana in Vijayawada

Traffic diversions will be in force from December 25 to 29.

The Vijayawada Police have imposed traffic diversions and restrictions at Indrakeeladri and other places for five-day Bhavanis’ Deeksha Viramana (Relinquishment of Deeksha), which will be done from December 25.

Lakhs of Bhavani’s (who took deeksha of Goddess Kanakadurga Devi) from various States will visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam and relinquish the deeksha from December 25.

Buses and cars will not be allowed from Seetammavari Padalu, P. S. R. Statue, ghat road and Swathi Junction and the vehicles will be diverted from Kakakadurga flyover.

No vehicle zone will be maintained from Kummaripalem to Vinayaka temple and the traffic will be diverted to Kanakadurga flyover. Vehicular traffic will be not be allowed from Undavalli to Prakasam Barrage, and the Secretariat and High Court employees are requested to travel via, Varadhi.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Gadda Bomma Centre towards Vinayaka temple and P. C. R. Junction to flyover. Traffic coming from Bhavanipuram will be diverted via. Kummaripalem, Nalugu Stambala Centre, Sitara and Tunnel road.

Bhavanis coming from other districts should park their buses and other vehicles at lorry stand and Bhavani ghat. Vehicles entering into the city from P. C. R. Statue should come via. Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Gadda Bomma Centre, K. R. Market, B. R. P. Road, Ganapati Rao Road, K. R. Road, Chittinagar, Tunnel (Sorangam) Sitara, Vidyadharapuram and Bhavanipuram.

APSRTC buses going towards Kondapalli, Chittinagar, Milk Project and Bhavanipuram should travel via Challapalli Banglow, Eluru Locks, Budameru bridge, A. S. Nagar Pipula Road, Y. V. Rao Estate and C. V. R. Flyover.

Passengers, vehicle drivers and the general public are requested to cooperate the police, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.